XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of XPO stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.29. 29,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after buying an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after buying an additional 649,614 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,504,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,602,000 after buying an additional 574,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.