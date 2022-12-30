Zcash (ZEC) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $37.87 or 0.00228121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $607.10 million and $43.42 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00054403 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003366 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,031,706 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.