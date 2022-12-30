ZClassic Tops One Day Volume of $15.82 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $335,717.44 and $15.82 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00229093 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00070117 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003366 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

