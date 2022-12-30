Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $247.63 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $247.63 million and approximately $16.58 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $875.76 or 0.05314994 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00498722 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.91 or 0.29549541 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,004,000,156 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars.
