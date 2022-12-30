Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,625 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.6 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.02. 1,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.11.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.84.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

