1,204,900 Shares in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,204,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 2.97% of Pathfinder Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,059,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 609,547 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 99,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Acquisition Stock Performance

Pathfinder Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

