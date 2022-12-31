1,264,938 Shares in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Bought by Zazove Associates LLC

Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,264,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned 1.54% of National CineMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 59.7% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 406,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 169.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 481,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 245,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 168,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI opened at $0.22 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCMI. StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

