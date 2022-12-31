1,413 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 120.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

