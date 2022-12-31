1,500 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $168.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $202.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.49.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.