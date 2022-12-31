1,514,688 Shares in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,514,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,000. Fortress Capital Acquisition makes up 0.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Capital Acquisition alerts:

Fortress Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCAX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 1,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,965. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Profile

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.