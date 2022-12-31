178,420 Shares in Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 178,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.62% of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sculptor Acquisition Corp I by 156.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCUA opened at $10.26 on Friday. Sculptor Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

About Sculptor Acquisition Corp I

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in gaming, leisure, location-based live sports and entertainment, hospitality, residential, digital infrastructure, logistics and healthcare businesses.

