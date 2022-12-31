1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Short Interest Update

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

1st Capital Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

1st Capital Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. 4,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $59.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.65. 1st Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $15.90.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

