2,045 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,415. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

