3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Down 59.6% in December

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the November 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

3DX Industries Price Performance

Shares of DDDX stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 9,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,440. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. 3DX Industries has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Get 3DX Industries alerts:

3DX Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.