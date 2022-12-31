3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Down 59.6% in December

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the November 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
3DX Industries Price Performance
Shares of DDDX stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 9,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,440. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. 3DX Industries has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
3DX Industries Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3DX Industries (DDDX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.