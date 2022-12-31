4Thought Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.8% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.