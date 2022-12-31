62,986 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Acquired by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 16,908.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 346,959 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,744,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 149,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 503,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 66,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63.

