73,610 Shares in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Purchased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Backblaze by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Backblaze during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLZE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Backblaze stock traded up 0.41 on Friday, hitting 6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 233,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,146. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of 3.82 and a twelve month high of 18.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is 4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.36 by -0.04. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of 22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 21.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

