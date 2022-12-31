7Pixels Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $69.02 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $69.02 million and approximately $39,146.34 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00025688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.19368079 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36,454.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

