82,626 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 168.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after buying an additional 170,304 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

