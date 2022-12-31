Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.61

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and traded as low as $2.36. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 1,375,588 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 9.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 87,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $58,295. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

