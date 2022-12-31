Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.6 %

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $266.84 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $416.95. The company has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

