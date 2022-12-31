Achain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $139,307.79 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $139,307.79 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00027583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004319 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004282 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.