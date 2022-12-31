Achain One Day Volume Reaches $139,859.53 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Achain has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $139,859.53 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007636 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027550 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004870 BTC.
Achain Profile
Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Achain
