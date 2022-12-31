Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 4.2% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 547.4% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 132,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 112,311 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 603,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,678 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 20,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.55. 2,710,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,281,032. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.