Adam Davidson Buys 77,510 Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) insider Adam Davidson purchased 77,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £39,530.10 ($47,707.10).

Trident Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TRR stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.60) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.87. Trident Royalties Plc has a one year low of GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 56.74 ($0.68). The firm has a market cap of £145.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78.

About Trident Royalties

Featured Stories

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

