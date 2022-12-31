Adam Davidson Buys 77,510 Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) insider Adam Davidson purchased 77,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £39,530.10 ($47,707.10).
Shares of TRR stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.60) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.87. Trident Royalties Plc has a one year low of GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 56.74 ($0.68). The firm has a market cap of £145.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78.
