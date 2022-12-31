Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Trading Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $336.53 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $575.00. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

