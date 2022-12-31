Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Trading Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $15.04.
About Advaxis
