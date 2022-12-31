aelf (ELF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $25.92 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. aelf has a total market capitalization of $80.99 million and $25.92 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004367 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007455 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000051 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,488,946 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

