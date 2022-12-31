Aidi Finance (BSC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $51,019,080.68 Billion (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and $453.39 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00462430 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.84 or 0.02934082 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.91 or 0.29590769 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Aidi Finance (BSC)

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

