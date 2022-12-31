Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Update

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the November 30th total of 248,400 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akerna

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akerna by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Akerna by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Akerna by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 792,521 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna during the second quarter valued at about $193,000.

Akerna Price Performance

Akerna stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,003. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

