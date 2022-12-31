Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Up 35.5% in December

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALB traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.86. The company had a trading volume of 951,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

