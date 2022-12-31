Amarillo National Bank Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,778 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.79 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average is $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

