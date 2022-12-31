Amarillo National Bank Invests $293,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

NOC stock opened at $545.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

