Amarillo National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $174.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

