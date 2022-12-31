AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of AMERISAFE worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 9,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 419,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMSF opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $995.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $74.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $4.31 per share. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.63%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Stories

