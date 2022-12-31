Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.38.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MCD opened at $263.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.61 and its 200 day moving average is $258.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

