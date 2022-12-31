Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

APD stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

