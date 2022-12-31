Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 1.19% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,581,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 18.1% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 185,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 69.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

CATC stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $647.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.65. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $93.59.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 29.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.