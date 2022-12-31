Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 2,810 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $347.73 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.06 and a 200 day moving average of $329.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

