Amica Retiree Medical Trust Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,066,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.7 %

APTV opened at $93.13 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

