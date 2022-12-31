Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $417,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Match Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Match Group by 498.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

