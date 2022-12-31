Amica Retiree Medical Trust Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.6% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 6.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 285,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,171,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 65,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,579,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $347.73 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

