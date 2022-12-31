Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 411 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 32.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 75,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Waste Management by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $156.88 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.48.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

