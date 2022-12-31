Analysts Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Target Price at C$41.64

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

DFY opened at C$38.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.83. The company has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 31.03. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$27.00 and a 1 year high of C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.3000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

