Analysts Set Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) PT at C$6.57

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

Several research analysts have commented on MDNA shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

TSE:MDNA opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.16. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$0.54 and a 52 week high of C$2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

Insider Activity

About Medicenna Therapeutics

In other Medicenna Therapeutics news, Director Albert George Beraldo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,482.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$383,272.50.

(Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.