Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price at $106.78

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $163.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

