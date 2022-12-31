AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.83.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,846 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 86,711 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

