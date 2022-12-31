AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
ANAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.83.
AnaptysBio Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ ANAB opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,846 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 86,711 shares during the period.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.