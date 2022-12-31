Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915,660 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 1.2% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.63% of Apollo Global Management worth $166,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,395.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3 %

APO stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

