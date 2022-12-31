Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Archrock Price Performance

AROC opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. Archrock has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Archrock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Archrock by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Archrock by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Archrock by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

