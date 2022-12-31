Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 39.3% in December

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARZGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($17.02) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($22.34) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($17.87) to €16.45 ($17.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

